Sharvari Says She Doesn't Want To Be Called Next Alia Bhatt: "When I See Her..."

Sharvari Wagh is currently basking in the success of her film Vedaa. The action-thriller was released on Independence Day. The film clashed with Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2, and Khel Khel Mein by Akshay Kumar at the box office. Vedaa also features John Abraham in the lead role. During one of the promotional events, Sharvari opened up about the challenges she had to face while shooting Vedaa. The actress also spoke about her equation with her Alpha co-star Alia Bhatt. In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Sharvari said that Alia is a “superstar”. The actress added, “I am definitely inspired by her. When I see her movies, I know they will be outstanding. We see not just Alia but the characters she plays.”

Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani, also features Tamannaah Bhatia. On the opening day, the film made Rs 6.52 crore in the domestic market, reported Sacnilk. The report added that the film “saw an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 35.63 per cent on Thursday”.

For his NDTV review, Saibal Chatterjee said, “Vedaa, too, is based on actual events - killings of inter-caste couples ordered by kangaroo courts in the boondocks of north India. But the realities that the film seeks to bring to the big screen is considerably diluted by its over-dependence on the tropes of the genre that it adopts in order to tell its essential and urgent story of caste oppression. The out-of-work soldier and the grievously wronged Dalit girl who knows her rights but is thwarted and victimised at every step make common cause against the village head, his henchmen and the police. They respond to the violence that they are subjected to with more violence.”

For Sharvari's character, he added, “She fights to demand her fundamental right - equality and dignity. She is a student of law and swears by the Constitution of India but not everything that she does is strictly by the book.”