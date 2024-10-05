Advertisement

Alia Bhatt X Alan Walker. A Collab We Didn't Know We Needed

Alia Bhatt showed up at Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker's concert in Bengaluru

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sunburnfestival)
New Delhi:

In a surprising collab we didn't know we needed, Alia Bhatt showed up at Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker's concert in Bengaluru, sending social media into a frenzy. Several videos and photos of her interactions with the crowd have been circulating on social media. In one clip, Alia took the stage to enthusiastic cheers, greeting the audience with, "Namaskara Bengaluru. Surprise, surprise." She smiled and waved as her song Chal Kudiye from the film Jigra played in the background. For the event, Alia wore a stylish blue off-shoulder co-ord set paired with heels, while Alan opted for a casual grey hoodie and black pants, along with a face mask. In another image, Alia was captured standing beside Alan as he performed. Another picture shows the actress posing with fans.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the upcoming film, Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. Alia plays the role of Satya, a fiercely devoted sister on a mission to rescue her brother. The movie also features Vedang Raina as her brother, Ankur. The story revolves around a prison break and the lengths a sister will go to protect her brother.

Produced by Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala and is set to be released in theatres on October 11. She will also be seen in Alpha, co-starring Sharvari.

