Alia Bhatt Wishes BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor With The Best Throwback Ever

Alia Bhatt wouldn't have missed wishing her childhood friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor for the world. On her BFF's birthday, Alia Bhatt shared a million-dollar throwback picture of herself along with the birthday girl. The picture happens to be from their childhood days. In the throwback photograph, the besties can be seen playing together and they look super cute. Alia wished Akansha with these words: "Happy birthday my life." As of now Akansha Ranjan Kapoor hasn't reacted to Alia's post but we would love to see her response. Alia's Instafam flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor frequently features on Alia's Instagram profile. Check out some of their posts together. You can thank us later:

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made her acting debut with Netflix's Guilty this year, which also stars Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir in pivotal roles. Directed by Ruchi Narain and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film released in March this year. Alia cheered for her bestie at the film's screening.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The film released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on August 28. It was one of the seven big films to release on the streaming platform. It is a sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 hit Sadak.

The actress' upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.