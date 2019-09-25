Alia Bhatt 'Totally Nailed' Her First Session Of Aerial Pilates. Watch Her Killing It

Alia Bhatt in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: yasminkarachiwala)

Highlights Alia Bhatt started her Aerial Pilates sessions from Wednesday Her trainer shared a video of her on Instagram Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank

While we are busy with work on Wednesday, there is Alia Bhatt, who would rather hit the gym and set major fitness goals for us. The 26-year-old actress has an impressive attendance at fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala's Pilates studio, who recently Instagrammed a video of Alia nailing her first session of Aerial Pilates. In the clip, Alia can be seen sporting a yellow t-shirt and blue tights as she hung and spun like a pro from a cream-coloured fabric rope. Sharing the video, Yasmin captioned it perfectly: "The whole country, the whole world should be doing #AerialPilates exercises. They'd be happier! Don't take my word for it, just ask Alia Bhatt. Today was her first session of Aerial Pilates and Tonka Cascais (owner of ProPilates) says she totally nailed it!"

Excited much to see the video? Check it out:

This is not the first time that Alia Bhatt has made us look bad with her gym videos. This new post of the Raazi actress reminds us of her "dreadlift" video, previously shared by her trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi on social media. In that video, Alia could be seen setting her own "personal best" gym record by doing 70 kg deadlifts. Her proud fitness expert shared her progress report and wrote: "A few weeks back she managed to get in 5 reps at 50 kgs and she rocked it. Today was lifting day and we felt we had the energy to push that weight a little higher. After a few warm up sets she cruised through 3 reps at 60 kgs which was a personal best for her anyway (I missed a count and I got the stare). Next, we decided to push it even further and do just 1 rep at 70 kgs - knowing Alia Bhatt, she decided to give me 2 for good measure."

Take a look:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt, who recently won IIFA Award in the Best Actor Female category for her performance in Raazi, was last seen in Kalank. She has films lined-up such as Brahmastra, Takht and Sadak 2.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.