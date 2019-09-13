Alia Bhatt Sets Personal Record With 70 Kg Deadlift. Her Reaction When Trainer Missed A Count

Alia Bhatt at the gym (courtesy sohfitofficial)

This story is about girls who lift - and yes, one of them would be actress Alia Bhatt. The 26-year-old actress set a gym record with a "new personal best" and earned a post of appreciation from her trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi. Sharing a video of Alia Bhatt doing 70 kg deadlifts, the fitness expert said: "I'm going to give this star the credit she deserves. When she started off earlier this year - she hadn't lifted weights too often in her life. It took a while to get her to start enjoying being strong - not skinny - strong! The first time she tried a deadlift, we used one single 20 lb dumbbell and that wasn't even 9 months back." Sohrab Khushrushahi owns the brand of SOHFIT fitness centres in Maximum City.

The Raazi showed an impeccably fast progress, set a "personal best" score and beat that with a new one. In the post, fitness expert Sohrab Khushrushahi hilariously added how Alia reacted when she messed up the counting. "A few weeks back she managed to get in 5 reps at 50 kgs and she rocked it. Today was lifting day and we felt we had the energy to push that weight a little higher. After a few warm up sets she cruised through 3 reps at 60 kgs which was a personal best for her anyway (I missed a count and I got the stare). Next, we decided to push it even further and do just 1 rep at 70 kgs - knowing Alia Bhatt, she decided to give me 2 for good measure."

And that's a start for Alia Bhatt, said the fitness expert, who is looking forward to help Alia set a new record at the gym: "Love the fact that she just never backs down from what's put in front of her. New personal best done and now we're going to try and smash it again, soon. What say? Stay the same Alia, we've got a lot of work to do."

We know Alia Bhatt to be someone who would hit the gym despite shoulder injury:

However, she prefers training with Yasmin Karachiwala over Katrina Kaif any day.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt's line-up of films include Brahmastra (her film with Ranbir Kapoor), Takht (Karan Johar's multi-starrer film), RRR (SS Rajamouli's period piece) and Sadak 2 (which is being directed by her dad Mahesh Bhatt).

