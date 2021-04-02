Alia Bhatt Tests COVID-19 Positive: 'Have Immediately Isolated Myself'

Alia Bhatt shared this photo (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights Alia has tested positive for covid, she wrote in an Instagram story

"I am following all safety protocols," she wrote

"Grateful for all your love and support," she wrote for her fans

Actress Alia Bhatt has tested positive for COVID-19, as revealed by her in an Instagram story. In a statement shared late night on Thursday, the 28-year-old actress wrote: "Hello all, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors." Alia also thanked concerned fans in her post, adding: "Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care." Alia Bhatt has been busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai.

Here's what Alia Bhatt shared on her Instagram story:

At the beginning of March, Mr Bhansali had tested positive for the coronavirus and recovered in a few weeks. Alia Bhatt's boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, also contracted COVID-19 last month. Just days after Ranbir's coronavirus diagnosis, Alia revealed in an Instagram story that she was in isolation for a few days and had tested negative.

"I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes. I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same," Alia had posted on March 11.

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

During Ranbir Kapoor's quarantine period, Alia Bhatt dedicated this post to her boyfriend Ranbir, writing: "Major missing."

In the recent past, celebs such as Milind , R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karik Aaryan, Rohit Saraf, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, among others tested COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, a night curfew has been imposed in the state, as part of which shopping malls will be closed from 8 pm to 7 am.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming movie Brahmastra. Her line-up of films also includes SS Rajamouli's much talked about RRR, in which she works with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. RRR marks Alia Bhatt's south cinema debut. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi casts Alia Bhatt as a mafia queen. The film is expected to open in cinemas on July 30 this year.