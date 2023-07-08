To 'Queen' Neetu Kapoor, From Daughter-In-Law Alia Bhatt: 'You Make Everything Wonderful'

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's reception

Cuteness alert. Courtesy: Alia Bhatt. The actress has shared an adorable birthday note for her darling mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, on Instagram Stories. The veteran actress turns 65 today. To mark the special day, Alia picked a monochrome picture of Neetu Kapoor from their family album. Here, she is looking beautiful in a shimmery dress. Her birthday note read, “Happy birthday, Queen. You make everything wonderful. Love you oh so much.” Alia has also added a yellow heart to the post. Neetu Kapoor jetted off to Italy to celebrate her birthday. She was joined by her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara Sahni.

Alia Bhatt, who couldn't join the Kapoors, has shared a picture from Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebration and wrote, “FOMO”.

Well, Alia Bhatt wasn't the only person who was feeling left out. Neetu Kapoor too shared a post on Instagram and declared that she missed Alia Bhatt and her granddaughter Raha. Sharing a happy picture from the birthday eve party, Neetu Kapoor said, “Beautiful cherished day. Missed Alia Bhatt, Raha (my loves).” Replying to the post, Alia's mom, veteran actress Soni Razdan said, “Happy Birthday have a wonderful day! Loads of love.” Alia also shared a love you note in the comments. Actress Sunita Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday. Pett.” Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Soni also shared happy birthday notes under the post.

Sharing the same picture on Instagram, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, “ Happy birthday, Ma. We adore you. #backboneofthefamily (major missing Alia Bhatt and my baby Raha).”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Karan Johar film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It will hit the theatres on July 28.