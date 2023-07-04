Kareena, Karisma Kapoor And The Nandas In Throwback Gold

Neetu Kapoor shared this throwback picture. (courtesy: neetu54)

Neetu Kapoor struck throwback gold in her photo archives on Tuesday afternoon. The veteran actress shared a throwback picture and not just any throwback picture - it features little Karisma Kapoor along with sister Kareena Kapoor. Wait for it, the shot also features Nitasha Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. Tagging everyone in the frame, Neetu Kapoor captioned it "The Cuties" and accompanied it along with a heart emoji. Neetu Kapoor's Instagram profile is filled with throwback pictures (more on that later).

See the picture shared by Neetu Kapoor here:

Screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story.

Neetu Kapoor loves to take trips down the memory lane. In January this year, Neetu Kapoor posted this throwback with her son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima and late husband Rishi Kapoor and she captioned it, "Time fliessss...Only memories."

Here's another picture from Neetu Kapoor's throwback post. "1978 Chandni Chawk #kasmevaade," she captioned the post.

This throwback picture happens to be from Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's wedding. She captioned this post, "Mere liye shaadi ke baad sab badal gaya (for me everything changed after marriage). I am starting this new journey...with your blessings Rishi ji. With you in my heart, always."

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are the daughters of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. They are the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Both are the top actors of their generations.

In terms of work, Neetu Kapoor will co-star in an untitled project with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The untitled film will be directed by Milind Dhaimade. Neetu Kapoor announced her association with the project last year. She was last seen in the hit JuggJug Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.