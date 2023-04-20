Kareena And Karisma Kapoor's Birthday Posts For Mom Babita Are Too Adorable To Miss

Image was shared by Kareena Kapoor.(courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is super excited today. Reason? It's her mother Babita Kapoor's birthday. She turns 76 today. The actress has shared an oh-so-cute picture featuring her mother and Jeh on Instagram to mark the day. Along with the pic, Kareena wrote, “My MA…My first home…My forever home…Happy Birthday to the most beautiful person I have ever known…” Replying to the post, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heartwarming birthday note. She wrote, “Happy bday, aunty.” Kareena's BFF, actress Amrita Arora too wrote a note in the reply box. She said, “Happy birthday Aunty.” Amrita's sister, actress Malaika Arora wrote, “Happy birthday, aunty. Bebo jeh baba is you.” Maheep Kapoor said, “Happy birthday #TheOG.”Mallika Bhat, who is also part of Kareena's BFF gang, wrote a happy birthday message for Babita Kapoor. Poonam Damania's birthday wish read, “Happy birthday to my most favourite person.”





Kareena Kapoor's sister, actress Karisma has also shared a special post to mark their mother's birthday. For the day, Karisma has pulled out a throwback gold from her childhood album. Here, Babita Kapoor is seen holding little Karisma in her arms. Karisma looks cute as a cupcake in that pink frock. Karisma's letter to her mother read, “To the OG Sunita: Happy birthday day to you. Love you, Mama.” In the hashtags, she added, “best mama,” and “happy birthday.” Sanjay Kapoor was among the first to drop a comment under the post. The actor wrote, “Happy birthday” along with a series of wine glass emojis. Sanjay Kapoor and Karisma will share the screen space in Murder Mubarak.

On their father Randhir Kapoor's birthday, Kareena Kapoor picked a cute pic of the actor with her son Jeh and wrote, “Both my favourite boys doing what I love the most. Happy Birthday, Papa. I love you so much!”

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in The Devotion Of Suspect X. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor will be next seen in Brown: The First Case and Murder Mubarak.