A Round Up Of Alia Bhatt's Special Moments In 2023. Ranveer Singh Reacts

2023 has been a splendid year for Alia Bhatt. The year has been filled with awards, family celebrations, and numerous international collaborations. From making her Hollywood debut to winning the most coveted National Award, her achievements have been countless.The beautiful actor took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her accomplishments in 2023. It featured a slew of pictures from memorable moments of the year.

She captioned it with, "2 0 2 3". After her post, Ranveer Singh dropped a heart emoji. A fan also commented, "was definitely the year of ALIA BHATT!" Another wrote, "Wish you more success, love and happiness for 2024"

She shared the special moments in a video. It started with her look from 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also starring Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also starred Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and was declared a hit.

Recently, ace filmmaker Karan Johar penned a long appreciation post for the lead cast of his film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a new selfie with both actors. About Alia, KJo wrote in his caption, "Before the years wraps I felt like sharing this with all of you...I hadn't directed Alia since 2012 and the day she walked onto set In her @manishmalhotra05 plus @mickeycontractor plus #flavian look I knew we had the Rani I had always envisaged .... What followed was an actor I wasn't prepared for.... And I can take zero credit ... will always be grateful to Imtiaz ali for taking her on a highway of life and moulding her into the actor she finally became."

He also wrote that Alia's true launch as an artist will always be 'Highway.' "SOTY is technically her launch but her true launch as an artist will always be highway... Alia is such a pride and pleasure on a film set.... She had a ticking mind constantly questioning Rani and trying her best to make her strong and yet identifiable and likeable ... again for that I take no credit that is her evolution as an artist! Was blessed to have her as Rani Chatterjee and I do hope her character keeps resonating .... Love you @aliaabhatt," he added.

Surely, Alia has had a great year. Darlings,' Alia Bhatt's web debut, earned her the Best Actor (female) award in the Filmfare OTT Awards. Alia wore a black body-hugging outfit inspired by a saree for the event.

At the 69th National Film Awards ceremony, actress Alia Bhatt received the Best Actress award at the prestigious event, Alia chose to wear her wedding day saree -undoubtedly, a major nod to sustainable fashion.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gave a Christmas surprise to their fans by making their first public appearance with their daughter Raha.

The star couple, who have been protective of Raha, have finally posed with her for the paparazzi.

Looking ahead, Alia will be next seen in the film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and also in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film Jigra.