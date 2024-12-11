Alia Bhatt Shares Fun-Filled Pic Featuring Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma, Neetu Kapoor From Their Delhi Bus Ride. Fans Say, "Amazing Togetherness"

Alia Bhatt, daughter-in-law of the Kapoor family, shared pictures from her special meet with PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Alia, with her extended Kapoor family, met the Prime Minister in Delhi to invite him to join the Raj Kapoor birth centenary celebrations. Alia shared a blockbuster picture featuring PM Modi and the Kapoor family. In another click, along with Ranbir Kapoor, she can be seen posing with PM Modi. The picture that captures the Internet's attention is the grand selfie featuring Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma, Saif Ali Khan, Alia herself. The picture is clicked inside a bus on their way to meet the Prime Minister.

Alia Bhatt wrote an emotional note remembering Raj Kapoor's legacy. She wrote, "Art is timeless. And sometimes to move forward, we must look back and learn.Mr. Raj Kapoor's impact was truly global. He marked his footprint all across the world with the movies he made, the stories he told.Yesterday was such an honour to be invited by our respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, to spend a lovely afternoon commemorating the life and legend of Mr. Raj Kapoor."

Alia Bhatt continued, "Merely listening to his stories, makes me learn so much, and his legacy continues to inspire.We're thrilled to celebrate 100 glorious years of his artistry with the 'Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival' from 13th-15th December in 10 cities, 40 cinemas, 135 screens, across the country." Take a look:

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Kareena, Karisma, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain also shared pictures from the Delhi meet.

Last month, Ranbir Kapoor announced a film festival marking the legendary actor-director's 100th birth anniversary at the IFFI 2024. The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), National Film Archives of India (NFAI), and Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) and his uncle Kunal Kapoor have started restoring 10 films of Raj Kapoor, the actor said.