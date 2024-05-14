Alia Bhatt Says She Won't Let Daughter Raha Move Out Of House In Early 20s

Alia Bhatt poses with her daughter Raha and husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who welcomed daughter Raha in 2022, in a recent interview opened up about the challenges of being a working mother, leaving home at a young age and more. Talking to The Nod Mag, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress spoke about how she wouldn't want Raha to move out of home in her early 20s like she did. Talking about her decision to move out of her home in the early days of her career, Alia said, "I was barely 23 when I moved out of the house. I'd be away on long shooting schedules, and sometimes you wouldn't even know which city I was in. So that was a defining point in my life, and our relationship. But I do feel I left home too soon."

She however asserted that she wouldn't let her daughter Raha leave home like she did. She continued, "I won't let that happen with Raha. Believe it or not, usually I'm a forward-thinking kind of person, but with Raha, I'm just taking each day as it comes. Papa recently told me: ‘If you don't let Raha fall down, it will be the biggest mistake you'll make because she'll never learn how to pick herself up.”

Just a week after her stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2024, Alia Bhatt attended the new Gucci Cruise 2025 fashion show by Sabato De Sarno. The event was held at the Tate Modern in London, where Gucci unveiled its latest collection. Dressed in a strapless bodycon midi dress, Alia Bhatt looked stunning. Several photos and videos from the event have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the pictures, Alia Bhatt is sitting alongside Demi Moore. Another snapshot captured her interacting with Thai actress Davika Hoorne. One of the viral images captures Alia Bhatt posing with South Korean actress Park Gyu-young.

Pretty ladiesss alia bhatt and davika hoorne together at gucci cruise 🖤🫶 pic.twitter.com/oPk5Op19WE — aloo🥔 (@mashed_potato33) May 13, 2024

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Jigra.