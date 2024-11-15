Alia Bhatt's Favourite Childhood Memory Will Make Your Heart Melt

Alia Bhatt's favourite childhood memory is oh-so-relatable. On Thursday, the actress re-shared a video on her Instagram Stories posted by her clothing brand. In the clip, Alia reminisces about the time her grandfather took her and her sister Shaheen Bhatt to the beach. Did you know that the sisters used to play in the waters and make sandcastles? How adorable. In the clip, Alia can be seen swaying upon a swing tied to a tree. She says, “My favourite childhood memory amongst nature was when my grandfather used to take my sister and me to the beach and we used to play with the water and make sand castles.”

Alia Bhatt, who lost her maternal grandad Narendranath Razdan in June 2023, penned a heartfelt note on his birth anniversary this year. She dropped a couple of throwback pictures on Instagram featuring her bond with her grandfather. The first click shows a young Alia dressed in a red dress sitting on the sofa as her grandad looks at her affectionately. The following snap features a vintage frame of Narendranath Razdan from his younger days. Sharing the post, the Jigra star wrote, “My favorite storyteller. Happy birthday Grandpa, you and your stories live on in our hearts forever." Take a look:

Narendranath Razdan died at 94. Last year, Alia Bhatt paid an emotional tribute to him by sharing a throwback video on Instagram. Her heartwarming caption read, “My grandpa. My hero. Played golf till 93, and worked till 93. Made the best omelette. Told the best stories. I played the violin. Played with his great-granddaughter. Loved his cricket. Loved his sketching. Loved his family and till the very last moment.. loved his life." Alia Bhatt added, "My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy and for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give. Until we meet again."

Workwise, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the Vasan Bala-directed movie Jigra. Vedang Raina was also a part of the sibling action drama. Up Next, she will enthrall fans in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.