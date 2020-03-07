Alia Bhatt, Missing Vacation Days With Ranbir Kapoor, Instagrams Sun-Kissed Pic

Alia Bhatt shared this photo (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who began 2020 with a vacation with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, wants to go on another one soon. Looks like the Raazi actress flipped through the pages of her New Year vacation diaries and zeroed in on one of her favourites to describe her current mood on Instagram. "Ummm. One holiday please? With extra sunshine and extra trees to go. Thanks," read Alia's caption. Alia's photo indeed brought some "extra sunshine" to Instagram as she can be seen soaking up the sun in a pretty, floral swimsuit, right after a refreshing swim in the sea. Alia had previously Instagrammed a vacation photo in the same swim wear. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had New Year celebrations away from the hustle and bustle of Maximum City at an undisclosed location. Joining them was their good friend, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

Alia's vacation photo gives off major tropical vibes. Take a look:

Alia, who only rarely shares photos of Ranbir Kapoor, sent the Internet into a tizzy by sharing a selfie with Ranbir and Ayan earlier in January. "Best boys (and good girl)," she had captioned it. Alia dominated the frame in rest of her vacation memories.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are working together on their first film ever - Brahmastra, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alia also has a slew of other films in her line-up. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, dad Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR.