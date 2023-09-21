Alia Bhatt, MIA From This Picture, Writes 'FOMO'. Pooja Bhatt Reacts

Alia Bhatt missed the siblings' reunion at her dad Mahesh Bhatt's birthday party. Mahesh Bhatt celebrated his 75th birthday on Wednesday. Pooja Bhatt shared a couple of pictures featuring herself, Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja's brother Rahul Bhatt on her Instagram feed. In the pictures, they can be seen smiling their heart out. Presumably the pictures were taken at Mahesh Bhatt's birthday party though Pooja didn't mention it in her caption. Pooja wrote in the caption, "Kin" and dropped a heart emoji. Alia Bhatt, MIA from the celebrations, wrote in the comments section, "Fomoooo". To this, Pooja replied to her, "You were missed."

Mahesh Bhatt received warm wishes from his daughters Alia, Pooja and Shaheen on his birthday. Alia, sharing a throwback picture with Mahesh Bhatt from her childhood days, wrote, "To the moon and back.. love you papa.. happy birthday my wise man." Take a look at Alia's wish here:

Shaheen Bhatt also shared a carousel post featuring throwback and present-day images. She wrote for her father, "Always. Best friend, happy birthday." Take a look at the post here:

Pooja Bhatt, the first-born of Mahesh Bhatt, wrote an extensive note. It read, "To the man who gave me roots, wings,the courage to stand on my own feet,walk alone & unabashedly be myself... A real guru,if there is one,frees you from himself." That was the understanding that UG Krishnamurti instilled in him and what he reinstates to me & countless others day after day.. Happy 75'TH Pops! Gratitude to you & my mother for bringing me into this world. And for re-birthing me through the gift of sobriety by simply saying to me "If you love me,then love yourself."

Pooja is Mahesh Bhatt's daughter with Kiran Bhatt Aka Lorraine Bright who he married in 1970. Kiran and Mahesh also have a son named Rahul. In 1986, Mahesh married Soni Razdan with whom he shares two daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. Though Pooja and Alia are not seen together in public often, Pooja and Rahul attended Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage last year.