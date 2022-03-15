Alia Bhatt Is 'Most Beautiful Inside Out': Ranbir's Mom Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Wish

Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor. (courtesy: neetu54)

Highlights Soni shared a heartwarming post on Alia's birthday

Alia and Shaheen holiday in an undisclosed location

Alia and Neetu share a warm bond

Alia Bhatt has established herself in the industry as a versatile actress, and her recent movie Gangubai Kathiawadi helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stands as proof. Her journey up till here was nothing less than an inspiration. Well, you must be thinking about why we are talking about the actress' career, to answer this, Bollywood beauty Alia is celebrating her 29th birthday today, and B-town celebs are leaving no stones unturned to make her day special by wishing the actress, sharing throwback pictures. Among all is, boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, who shared an unseen image on her Instagram story to wish the "most beautiful inside out Alia".

She shared a throwback picture wherein they both are dressed in black and penned a heartfelt message that read, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful inside out".

Here have a look:

Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, has also shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram handle. She shared two pictures of Alia and wrote a long note wishing her dearest Alia. She wrote, "Alia means 'exalted' and that you most certainly are... Apart from the fact that today you're a bright star...When we named you we didn't have a clue That this is what your name meant, and that it might come true.. All we knew about You're special, you're fabulous...You're super and fantabulous...You're super-cali- fragilous...And expi-Alia-docillous". Check out below:

Alia's elder sister Shaheen Bhatt also dropped the pictures from their current holiday. The Bhatt family is celebrating the actress' birthday in a picturesque destination. In one of the pics shared on her Instagram handle, Shaheen wrote, " As you can see we're very happy to be on holiday".

Not long ago, Alia treated her fans with her first look as Isha from the much-awaited movie Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others. Check out below:

On the work front, Alia is basking on the success of her recent release film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Next, she will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone.