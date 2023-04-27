Alia Bhatt Is An Ultimate Boss Lady In New Pics. Bhumi Pednekar, Sophie Choudry React

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt has treated her Insta family to oh-so-stunning pictures on her Instagram, and we can't take our eyes off the actress. In the images, the actress is giving boss vibes as she can be seen in a checkered pant-suit set with a blue shirt and a tie. The actress has accessorised her ensemble with hoop earrings and paired the look with black heels. She has left her hair loose and is sporting nude make. In the caption, she simply dropped a person in suit emoticon and let her images do all the talking.

Soon after Alia Bhatt shared the post, Bumi Pednekar commented "Fab". Sophie Choudry wrote, "Ohh... You Know she means business". Anissa Malhotra (Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain's wife) commented, "Yaaasssss," followed by fire emoticons. Alia's fans also flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Looking sharp," while another wrote, "Boss Alia".

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her daughter Raha last year in November, revealed that her daughter is so "well-behaved" and "peaceful" in an interview with Vogue. "She's just five months old and I am so impressed with how well-behaved and peaceful she is. And, on days when she isn't, that's fine too, because she's a baby and has the right to have good and bad days," Vogue quoted the actress saying.

Alia Bhatt also opened up that her husband Ranbir Kapoor is constantly nervous that Raha will forget him as he is travelling for his upcoming film Animal. "It's adorable to watch the two of them together because he's had to bulk up quite a bit for his character in Animal, so when he carries her, it's like this giant picking up a little puppy. He's travelling at the moment, so I try to recreate that same routine with Raha because Ranbir's constantly nervous that she'll forget him," said Alia.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.