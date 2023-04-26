Alia Bhatt On Raha: 'She's A Baby, Has Right To Good And Bad Days'

Image was Instagrammed by Alia Bhatt.(courtesy: shannonksinger)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their little bundle of joy daughter Raha Kapoor in November, last year. Alia, who celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Ranbir on April 14, has opened up about how she manages work and family. Alia also revealed that her daughter is so “well-behaved” and “peaceful”. Speaking to Vogue, Alia said, “I am not putting too much pressure on either Raha or myself to be together as a family unit with Ranbir all the time.” For Raha, Alia added, “She's just five months old and I am so impressed with how well-behaved and peaceful she is. And, on days when she isn't, that's fine too, because she's a baby and has the right to have good and bad days.”

Calling herself a “control freak”, Alia Bhatt added, “Similarly, I, as a mum, have the right to have great and terrible days too—even though it's very difficult for me to not have it together at all times because I'm such a control freak. I always want to ace things and usually have everything under check. I guess what grounds me is how passionate I am about my work.”

Alia Bhatt also said that she and Ranbir Kapoor call their “happy baby” Raha a “cheetah”. “You just need to give her a little smile and she will return it tenfold. She's just starting to find her voice, so Ranbir and I call her ‘cheetah' because of all these tiny sounds she makes while trying to communicate,” she was quoted as saying.

Talking about how Raha “makes everything worth it, even on the toughest days”, Alia Bhatt said, “Just holding her close feels so important right now since I know she's going to grow up too soon and not want to sit in my lap or hang out with me anymore.”

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. The film, directed by Karan Johar, also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.