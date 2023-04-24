This Pic Of Ranbir Kapoor And Baby Raha Proves Alia Bhatt's 'Best Photographer' Claim

Image was shared by Alia Bhatt.(courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Our Monday just got a lot less dull after glancing upon this picture clicked by none other than Alia Bhatt. The Gully Boy actress , whose timeline remains a treasure trove of memories created with friends, family and her husband Ranbir Kapoor, shared a picture-perfect frame featuring yet again Ranbir and their daughter Raha on her wall. In the picture, we can see Ranbir Kapoor sitting beside Raha's stroller, with his right hand stretched out. The beautiful picture is captured by Alia Bhatt as she proudly proclaims in her caption which read, "I have become the best photographer since the 6th of November." For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child Raha on November 6 of last year.

Take a look at the post here:

Alia Bhatt is a doting mother and there is no ounce of doubt about it. A few weeks back, the 30-year-old actress shared a post on her Instagram stories in which we can see some storybooks lying on a table. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "Sunday Read." The image hints at Alia reading these books to baby Raha as they all are children's books. A few days ago, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Check out Alia's Sunday post below:

On April 14, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first wedding anniversary. On this occasion, The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared three throwback pictures and captioned it as "happy day." The first picture is from their haldi ceremony. The second shot is from when Ranbir proposed to Alia in Masai Mara and the third one is a monochrome picture of the couple.

In a recent interview with Humans Of Bombay, the actor talked about motherhood and how it has changed her life for good. Alia, who gave birth to her daughter in November of last year, shared about being overcome with "mom guilt" and struggling to find her feet being a working mom. Talking about her day-to-day perils, the actress said this.

"There are days when I find it tough. But I find it very hard to admit to myself that it is not easy... my mind is full of clutter because I have so much to think of. So, one of things is to depend on people, but again I can't just let things go, I have to be on top of everything. Being a mom, it is a new experience, and anything new and any change is always challenging. It is also the most fulfilling feeling. Sometimes, when I have low energy, or I am not feeling great, just one look at my baby and I have 1000-watt of energy. At the end of the day, it is something that I chose. I chose to be a producer, an entrepreneur, an actor and a mother, so I chose to be all these different parts. So, I can't sit and complain and be like ‘life is very hard'."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has two releases this year - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and The Heart Of Stone, which marks her Hollywood debut.