Alia Bhatt Reacts To Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Teaser, Calls It "Dynamite"

The much-awaited teaser for actor Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was unveiled on his birthday today, January 8, and fans have been buzzing about it ever since. Amid the wave of praise, Alia Bhatt also joined in.

The Raazi actor took to her Instagram Story to react to the teaser. Sharing it, she wrote, "Dynamite."

The teaser offers a striking glimpse into Yash's intense and enigmatic character, Raya, instantly sparking excitement among fans. Set against the backdrop of a cemetery, it opens with a blaze of action, with gunfire cutting through the silence and signalling the arrival of Yash as the composed, fearless, and unflinching Raya, wielding a Tommy gun.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film stars Yash alongside Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara in key roles. Toxic marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Alpha. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the makers have decided to postpone the film's release to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Along with Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in key roles.

