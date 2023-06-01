Alia Bhatt Features With Julia Roberts, Salma Hayek And Other Big Stars In New Gucci Video

Alia Bhatt in a still from the video. (courtesy: aliaa08)

Alia Bhatt, who is one of the ambassadors of the Italian high-end luxury brand Gucci, features in a new video. The video was released as a part of Gucci Chime's 10th anniversary campaign. Gucci Chime is a global campaign that began in 2013 to convene, unite and strengthen the voices speaking out for gender equality. Other than Alia, the video features some of the biggest names across the entertainment industry globally, including Julia Roberts, Salma Hayek, Idris Elba, Serena Williams, Halle Bailey, John Legend, Julia Garner and Daisy Edgar-Jones. The actors talk about freedom, education, strength, opportunity and dignity. Posting the video, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Excited to be chiming in for Gucci Chime's 10th anniversary campaign." She added the hashtags #GucciChimeForGenderEquality and #ChimeIn to her post.

Check out Alia Bhatt's post here:

Last month, Alia Bhatt was in Seoul, where she attended the Gucci Cruise Show 2024. Here are some pictures of the actress from the event that went viral:

In an Instagram post last month, Gucci announced Alia as their newest global ambassador. "Alia Bhatt is the house's newest global brand ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur was captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag. #AliaBhatt #GucciBamboo1947," read the caption posted by the brand.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also has two Bollywood releases lined up - Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.