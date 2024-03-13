Alia Bhatt Craved This Bengali Sweet During Her Pregnancy, Reveals Celeb Nutritionist

Alia, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha pictured together

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha just turned one last November. However, snippets from Alia's maternity diaries have been making the headlines. Celebrity nutritionist Suman Agarwal recently revealed that Alia craved nolen gud sandesh throughout her pregnancy. Speaking to 9 & beyond-The Pregnancy Podcast show, Suman said, "So, I remember, throughout Alia Bhatt's pregnancy she used to call for our gud sandesh which is Kolkata's nolen gud sandesh. Throughout the pregnancy, we have supplied that to her."

Alia Bhatt shared about her motherhood experiences in detail during the promotion of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani. She shot for the song Tum Kya Mile four months after Raha's birth. Alia also spoke about meeting Poacher director Richie Mehta during her pregnancy. Alia, who is the executive producer of the investigative series, said at the trailer launch of the series, "Richie and I met in 2022. I was heavily pregnant and just about to deliver Raha. We spoke about everything from parenting to art. That is when he introduced me to the world of Poacher, I was flabbergasted by the idea, I just couldn't stop watching it."

On Raha's first birthday, Alia shared an adorable post. Alia shared an image of tiny hands smashing a cake. In another image, pairs of hands can be seen holding marigolds. Alia wrote in the caption, "Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away.. there's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself." Take a look:

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha in November 2022. Raha made her debut with the paparazzi last Christmas as she accompanied her parents at the Kapoors' Christmas lunch. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor took Raha to cousin Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh's birthday party.