Alia Bhatt 'Casually Flexing Boyfriend' Ranbir Kapoor's Photography Skills (Her Words)

Alia Bhatt, who ushered in 2022 with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Maasai Mara, Kenya, has actively been sharing pictures from the getaway. On Friday, the 28-year-old actress shared more picture-perfect moments from the holiday - all the photos were clicked by Ranbir Kapoor, she revealed in her caption. Alia Bhatt's caption read: "Casually flexing my boyfriend's photography skills." The actress began the year by sharing glimpses of the vacation with Ranbir and she had captioned the post: "Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. Stay safe... smile... Be simple and love more! Happy new year."

See the photos here:

Here's the post Alia shared on New Year:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor frequently holiday together. Last year, they celebrated New Year with each other's families in Ranthambore. On Ranbir Kapoor's 39th birthday, the couple went on a trip to Jodhpur. Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse from their date and she captioned it: "Happy birthday, my life." See the post here:

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview in 2020, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend" and said that if it weren't for the pandemic, they would have been married.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is producing. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Other than Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor has Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, lined-up. He will also be seen in an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor. The actor will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, with Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.