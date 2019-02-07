Alia Bhatt, Asked Again About Shaadi Plans, Says We Need Break After 2 Bollywood Weddings

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are co-stars of Brahmastra (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, reportedly dating her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor, will inevitably be asked if she's getting married any time soon in interviews and the same happened recently again during the promotions of Gully Boy, reported Pinkvilla. As per the report, the 25-year-old actress said: "I think people should now take a break. We have had two beautiful weddings last year. I think we can chill now, watch movies, work in movies, and rest can be seen later," reported Pinkvilla. 2018 wrapped with two back-to-back celebrity weddings. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a destination wedding in Jodhpur in December. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in Italy's Lake Como the month before.

Last year, photos of Alia Bhatt hanging out with Ranbir Kapoor's family fuelled rumours that the two are seeing each other and that the family approves of their relationship. In December, bugged by queries about Alia's dating life, her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt told The Telegraph: "Well, of course they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that!" But when asked if they are planning a wedding anytime soon, he said: "What they do to their relationship is something they'll have to figure out. Whether it's heading towards that port called 'marriage' - which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century - is something for them to figure out."

Speaking to GQ earlier, Ranbir had said: "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak," while on the debut episode of Koffee With Karan 6, show host Karan Johar appeared to confirm that Alia and Ranbir are dating.

Alia Bhatt, who has always been a self-proclaimed fan of Ranbir Kapoor, will mark her first film with the actor with Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the first of the three-part fantasy epic drama is scheduled to hit screens in December 2019.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, in which she co-stars with Ranveer Singh. The film releases on February 14.