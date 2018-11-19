Alia Bhatt On Just How Long The Wait For Her Wedding Is Going To Be

Alia Bhatt at the Lux Golden Rose Awards

Alia Bhatt, who is rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor, was recently asked if she's looking forward to a wedding anytime soon. The 25-year-old actress did not shy away from addressing the question on the side-lines of the Lux Golden Rose Awards and came up with a smart reply, reported news agency IANS. Looks like the wait for Alia's wedding is going to be quite a long one because this is what she said: "If people are waiting for my wedding then, they have to wait for it." Explaining the 'waiting' period, Alia added: "I think climax should be good and there should be a happy ending to it." Apart from being a rumoured couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also co-stars of Brahmastra, which is their first film together.

Alia Bhatt, who has always been a self-proclaimed fan of Ranbir Kapoor, appeared to confirm that she's dating the 36-year-old actor in the debut episode of Koffee With Karan 6. Ahead of that, in March this year, Ranbir was asked if he's dating Alia, when he told GQ: "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak." Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir are often spotted hanging out together. She also met Rishi Kapoor in New York and went on dinner outings with Ranbir's family in Mumbai. Ranbir also has hung out with Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt at her residence.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is really excited about the current wedding mood in Bollywood. She was one of the first ones to congratulate Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on their wedding and is also looking forward to see Priyanka Chopra as a bride: "I am really happy and excited that PC (Priyanka Chopra) is getting married. I am very excited to see PC and her wedding attire. I am very fond of her and I have lot of warmth and love for her. I hope that she will have a beautiful wedding. I am sure she will make a beautiful bride and she should have a beautiful life," she told IANS.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently busy with Brahmastra and also Kalank, both of which are produced by Dharma Productions. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and hits screens on Christmas next year.

(With IANS inputs)