Alia Bhatt And Randeep Hooda Share Heartfelt Posts As Highway Clocks 4 Years

starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda clocks four years today. Both Alia and Randeep got all nostalgic and shared a still from the film on Twitter. "A film that changed my life. Will always, always be so grateful for all the love the film got. Thank you, Imtiaz Ali, Randeep Hooda #4YearsOfHighway," Alia wrote in her post. Randeep also shared a heartfelt post and wrote: "This picture for me embodies the essence of the souls that lived on together forever... the haves and have-nots are equals under the sun even if only in the shadows cast by its kisses #4yearsofHighway @aliaa08 #ImtiazAli."

A film that changed my life. Will always always be so grateful for all the love the film got. Thank you #ImtiazAli@RandeepHooda #4YearsOfHighwaypic.twitter.com/Jdyhyzby62 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 21, 2018





This picture for me embodies the essence of the souls that lived on together forever .. the haves and have nots are equals under the sun even if only in the shadows cast by its kisses #4yearsofHighway @aliaa08 #ImtiazAlipic.twitter.com/MoYMPYKOsr — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) February 21, 2018





In Highway, Alia Bhatt played Veera, a young bride-to-be, who is abducted by a petty criminal, Mahabir, played by Randeep Hooda. The film chronicled their journey from being total strangers to becoming a confidante after they reveal to each other about the dark secrets of their lives, which they veiled from the world.



The Imtiaz Ali-directed road drama was released in 2014, and Alia's brilliant portrayal of a girl, who develops Stockholm syndrome after being abducted, was lauded by film critics. She had won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress, the same year.



Speaking of her role, she told Indian Express, "Highway was definitely challenging for me, physically, and emotionally. I didn't really prepare for it. Imtiaz wanted me to be as raw and untouched as possible. I had to be like a blank sheet of paper, ready to be written on, so the blanker the page, the better."



Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in 2017's Badrinath Ki Dulhania, has an amazing line-up of projects - Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Gully Boywith Ranveer Singh and Raazi with Vicky Kaushal - in the pipeline.



