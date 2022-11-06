As Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Welcome Baby Girl, Here's Looking Back At The Actress' Maternity Journey

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

It's a girl. Oh yes, we are talking about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The couple welcomed their first child together today. The happy news was shared by the new mommy in town. “And, in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...And, what a magical girl she is...We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love...love...love Alia and Ranbir,” the postcard read. Alia and Ranbir arrived at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at 7 am. Now, everyone is waiting to catch the first glimpse of the proud parents. Congratulations, Alia and Ranbir.

On this happy Sunday, we have decided to quickly revisit Alia Bhatt's maternity journey.

1. The announcement post

Alia Bhatt literally broke the Internet when she shared a picture of herself and Ranbir Kapoor from a hospital. She wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.”

2. Fashion Goals

Alia Bhatt gave a new definition to maternity fashion with her sartorial choices. From boss lady vibes in pantsuit to midis, Alia nailed every look and how.

Remember when she stole Ranbir's blazer to complete one of her OOTDs for Darlings promotions? “While the husbands away — I stole his blazer to complete my look today — thank you my darlings.”

3. Baby-on-board outfit

For Brahmastra promotions, Alia Bhatt picked a stunning pink gharara set with baby-on-board written at the back.

4."Baby's Kicking Right Now"

Alia Bhatt, during her acceptance speech at the Time 100 Impact Awards in Singapore, spoke about her journey in the industry, struggle with sleeping and more. She also mentioned, "But for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me - me and my little one, who has relentlessly kicked me throughout this speech. Thank you so much."

5. Picture from babyshower

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, once again, painted the town red with the pics from the baby shower ceremony that took place at their residence Vastu in Mumbai.

The couple got married in April this year in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence Vastu.