Inside Alia Bhatt's Baby Shower With Kapoors, Bhatts And Friends

Anushka Ranjan shared this story. (courtesy: anushkaranjan)

Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating the former's baby shower at their home in Vastu, the apartment complex in Mumbai. On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt's BFF Anushka Ranjan shared a few inside pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram stories. One of the pictures features mom-to-be Alia Bhatt, who can be seen dressed in a bright yellow kurta set and posing with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and BFF Anushka Ranjan. Anushka shared another picture from Alia's house, in which Anushka can be seen posing with her other friends.

Check out Anushka Ranjan's post:

Earlier today, Alia's sister Shaheen and Pooja Bhatt, father Mahesh Bhatt, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor, niece Samara Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain, friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Agastya Nanda and Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi arrived at the couple's house to join the celebrations. They were all seen dressed in ethnic outfits. Neetu Kapoor even waved at the shutterbugs before entering Ranbir Kapoor's house.

Check out their pictures here:

Neetu Kapoor waved at the shutterbugs.

Riddhima Kapoor clicked outside Vastu.

Riddhima's daughter Samara too attended the celebrations.

Karisma Kapoor was clicked at her candid best.

Shaheen Bhatt was also at the venue.

Pooja Bhatt was all smiles.

Agastya Nanda too attended the celebrations.

Mahesh Bhatt too was spotted at the venue.

Rima Jain was clicked outside Vastu.

Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi too was clicked outside Vastu.

Ayan Mukerji sported an ethnic look.

In June, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy by sharing a post on Instagram. The actor shared a picture of herself and Ranbir Kapoor from their sonography session at a clinic. She wrote, "Our baby... coming soon" with a heart.

See post:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married in April this year. The actors were recently seen in their first feature film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva together. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji opened to positive reviews. The film released in theaters on September 9, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be soon making her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.