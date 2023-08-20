Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Twinning And Winning In Blue In New Airport Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose for the shutterbugs

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted with her husband Ranbir Kapoor at the Mumbai airport. The stars who are parents to a baby girl Raha, were seen twinning and winning in casual blue outfits as they posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the airport premises. While Ranbir Kapoor was dressed in an all-blue hoodie and pants, his wife Alia Bhatt's airport look comprised of a white top and pants which she teamed up with a blue denim jacket. The duo was seen smiling adorably for the camera before stepping inside their car.

A few days back, the couple were spotted in Mumbai as they stepped out for the inspection of their under-construction Krishna Raj bungalow in Mumbai. Alia and Ranbir were pictured in their car as they made their way to the Krishna Raj bungalow on Thursday evening.

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt also treated her fans to a brand new picture of her with her husband. The picture was shared on her Instagram feed during an AMA session. It was in response to a fan's question on the best thing about her husband. To which Alia Bhatt promptly replied, "He's my happy place cause I can be my truest, most authentic self with him."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made headlines earlier this week, courtesy a video that the actress posted for Vogue India. In the clip, Alia is seen wiping off her lipstick and she explains that she does so because her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor would ask her to "wipe off" her lipstick back when they were dating. After all, he liked her natural lip shade. A section of the Internet wasn't very happy with Ranbir's remarks and bombarded social media with comments slamming the actor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been married since 2022 and they are parents to a daughter named Raha.