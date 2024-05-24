Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Spotted At Their Work-In-Progress Bungalow

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pictured at their house.

Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, scooped some time out of their busy schedules and they stepped out for the inspection of their under-construction bungalow in Mumbai. Alia and Ranbir were pictured entering in their car as they made their way to the bungalow on Friday afternoon. Ranbir Kapoor married his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt in April 2022 at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 the same year.

On their second wedding anniversary this year, Alia Bhatt shared this post for Ranbir Kapoor, who is a social media recluse. "Happy 2. Here's to us my love...Today and many, many years from today," Alia wrote.

On the work front, last year Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also received the Best Actress prize at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi last year. The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina.

Ranbir Kapoor had a stellar year professionally - the actor had two releases last year - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Both the films performed well at the box office and Animal was a smash hit. He also won a Best Actor Filmfare trophy for his performance in the film.