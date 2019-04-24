Alia Bhatt And BFF Akansha Ranjan Catch Up Over Aerial Yoga. Pic Here

Alia Bhatt Instagrammed this photo (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is making us look bad again. The 26-year-old actress recently joined her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor for a session of aerial yoga at Malaika Arora's yoga studio The Diva Yoga. Alia shared a glimpse of her class on Instagram, in which she can be seen in the midst of a yoga session with Akansha in tow. "Try, try until you fly," Alia captioned the post. Akansha Ranjan, who has been a regular at the yoga studio, gave a shout-out to her best friend on her Instagram story and wrote: "Welcoming the bestie to my Diva Yoga fam." Meanwhile, Malaika Arora, away on work, was quick to spot the new guest at her studio and also welcomed Alia with an adorable message.

"Was lovely to have you, Alia Bhatt, at our studio and you Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Hope you are missing me," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan are often spotting hanging out together in and around Mumbai. Earlier this year, pictures of the duo as bridesmaids for their friend Devika Advani's wedding went crazy viral. Alia Bhatt was spotted in a beautiful Anita Dongre lehenga.

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan also feature in BFF-special Instagram posts, one of which created a stir as Alia identified the photographer as Ranbir Kapoor at a time when their romance was still a speculated affair. Alia and Ranbir were in Bulgaria shooting for Brahmastra, where Akansha joined them.

Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for Brahmastra releasing later this year.

