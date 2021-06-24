'Ali Fazal Has Really Upped His Game,' Writes Richa Chadha In Boyfriend Appreciation Post

Richa Chadha shared this picture.(Image courtesy: therichachadha)

Richa Chadha, on Thursday, dedicated a special Instagram post to her boyfriend, actor Ali Fazal. The post comes ahead of the release of Ali Fazal's Netflix anthologyRay, which is all set to premiere on June 25. Richa Chadha shared a clip from the trailer of Ray on Instagram. In the caption, she heaped praises on Ali Fazal in a poetic way. She began her poem by stating how proud she is of her "bae" and then mentioned two of his much-loved on-screen characters Guddu from Mirzapur and Abdul from Victoria & Abdul. Richa ended her caption stating that "Ali Fazal has really upped his game." In her caption, Richa Chadha wrote: "#Ray So proud of bae. You can see him next in RAY. Be it Guddu or Abdul. his range is beautiful. (This poem may be lame), but Ali Fazal has really upped his game."

Richa Chadha's post received scores of comments. Among others, Neil Nitin Mukesh dropped a comment on the post and praised Ali Fazal. "He Looks Fab. And so does the film. All the best," Neil wrote in his comment.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha often feature in each other's social media posts. Last month, Richa shared a picture of herself and Ali Fazal on Instagram. 'Remember travel?' read the text on the picture.

In March, the couple gave us a glimpse of their lunch date. Richa Chadha shared two pictures from her date with Ali Fazal. "Lunch date with bae. Swipe to next to see a person distracted by food," Richa wrote in the caption of the post.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been together for over five years now. The couple got engaged in 2020. They were supposed to get married last year but their wedding was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.