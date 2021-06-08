Ray Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Ali Fazal Play Mind Games You Didn't Sign Up For

Ray Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee in a still (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights 'Ray' will release on Netflix on June 25

It's an anthology of four short stories inspired by Satyajit Ray

'Ray' has been helmed by three directors

The trailer of Netflix anthology Ray looks pretty gripping. Ray is a modern retelling of four short stories by the legendary Satyajit Ray. The trailer elaborates on the four characters and their stories, which were introduced in the teaser last year. The Ray trailer begins with the story of Ali Fazal, plays the protagonist in the short story titled Forget Me Not - he is cast as a sharp-minded entrepreneur, whose life turns upside down when he appears to lose his edge. Meanwhile, Harshvardhan Kapoor headlines the story titled Spotlight - he has been cast as a superstar with questionable acting skills. He too enters a life of chaos as he gives in to superstitions and is engulfed by self-doubt.

Actor Kay Kay Menon's story is titled Bahroopiya, which has an interesting storyline about a common man with a 9-6 job, who wants to be a make-up artist. Frustrated with everyone's indifference towards his skills, he starts living a life in disguise under the garb of make-up. Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee features in the story titled Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa - he plays a celebrated shayar, who ends up meddling with time.

Apart from an ensemble cast, Ray is directed by three filmmakers - Srijit Mukherji, Abhishek Chaubey and Vasan Bala.

The trailer of Ray sums up the anthology in these four words: "Ego, betrayal, revenge, envy." Watch the trailer of Netflix anthology Ray here:

Ray was announced in March this year along with a bunch of new upcoming projects from Netflix India. Ray will premiere on Netflix on June 25 - book the date.