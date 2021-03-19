Alaya Furniturewalla Went To The Beach And Took 'Happy Clicks'

Alaya Furniturewalla shared this image. (courtesy: alayaf)

Alaya Furniturewalla has shared behind-the-scenes pictures from her latest photoshoot on a beach. The 23-year-old wore a lacy black bralette with a pair of ripped denims. She made this look more colourful by putting on a printed shirt. With minimum makeup, wavy hair and hoop earrings, Alaya made her beach avatar look perfect. "Happy clicks on the beach," read the caption. The young star grinned and sassily posed for this outdoor shoot. She instantly received loads of compliments from the fans online.

Earlier, the fitness diva posted a sun-kissed picture in a bikini that wowed everyone.

Alaya had also posted a picture with director Punit Malhotra captioning it, "Had such an amazinggg time shooting with the wonderful Punit Malhotra! Sooo excited for all of you to see it!"

On the film's first year anniversary, Alaya wrote a thank you note for all her fans. She also shared how each day on the sets was encouraging, motivating and filled with laughter. "...I was working alongside such wonderfully brilliant people with such a nurturing team, I never felt out of place or lost.. everyday just reassured me that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life," she wrote.

Alaya is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi. She made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with the film Jawaani Jaanemanwhich featured Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya played Saif's daughter in the movie.