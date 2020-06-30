Alaya Furniturewalla Learnt The Hard Way Never To Wear Hair Extensions To Dance Class

Alaya Furniturewalla during a dance rehearsal. (Image courtesy: alaya.f)

Highlights Alaya Furniturewalla debuted in Jawaani Jaaneman

Alaya shared several videos from her old dance rehearsals

During lockdown, Alaya also tried her luck with yoga

Alaya Furniturewalla, who debuted in 2020 film Jawaani Jaaneman, shared a video snippet from one her dance rehearsals, which went comically wrong. Alaya, who is actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, swore off hair extensions during dance rehearsals after an oopsie. When Alaya was practising a sliding dance step with choreographer Utkarsh, her hair extension was puled out to the horror of the choreographer. Alaya wrote, "...and I never wore extensions to dance class again. These reactions are priceless." In the comments thread, several celebrities including Shibani Dandekar and Zareen Khan, shared LOL emoticon.

Here's Alaya Furniturewalla's post:

Last week, Alaya Furniturewalla shared another video from her dance class from the day when she first learned contemporary dance routine on Samjhawan. She wrote, "I miss class!! This video is from when I was learning my first contemporary dance routine on Samjhawan. I enjoyed learning it so much at the time and now I'm really missing it so I'm thinking of starting a new one!"

Here's her post:

Apart from sharing pictures and videos of her old dance practices, Alaya Furniturewalla tried her luck with yoga during the lockdown. The actress tried attempting variations of headstand and handstand and talked about her experience too. "I've never really done yoga in my life but it's been one of my favourite lockdown activities to find yoga videos and poses and try and recreate them," she captioned one post.

Take a look:

On the work front, Alaya Furniturewalla signed a three-film deal with her Jawaani Jaaneman producer Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films shortly before the release of her debut movie.