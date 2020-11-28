Alaya Furniturewalla Is Celebrating Her Birthday In Style: Bikini, Balloons And Disco Balls

Alaya Furniturewalla shared this photo (courtesy alaya.f)

Happy birthday, Alaya Furniturewalla! She's celebrating her 23rd birthday on Saturday a little far away from Mumbai. Alaya Furniturewalla's got style and hence it's no surprise that she's celebrating her birthday in style as well. It appears that Alaya Furniturewalla has taken a trip to Alibaug, where her birthday festivities took place in full swing. Alaya, who connects with her social media fans with frequent Instagram posts, shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on Saturday and oh boy - stunning would be an understatement. Looks like Alaya had a little birthday special photoshoot, for which she styled her look in a metallic silver bikini. Alaya's birthday decor was as fabulous as the birthday girl herself, complete with balloons, lighting, disco balls and even an ice-cream cart, all in shades of pastel.

Describing her birthday mood, Alaya wrote: "Feeling blessed, grateful and super happy! Thank you for all the love and all the wonderful birthday wishes!"

Meanwhile, for those wondering about the secret behind Alaya Furniturewalla's beach body, it is sheer hard work, glimpses of which she often shares on her Instagram. As bonus, her posts are always accompanied by hilarious captions such as this one: "I was craving a pretzel so I tried to become one."

Alaya Furniturewalla's fitness routine also includes intense dance sessions such as these.

Alaya Furniturewalla made her Bollywood debut this year with Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla - the former couple divorced in 2003.