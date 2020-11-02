Alaya Furniturewalla Paints Her Face For Halloween. Here's What Granddad Kabir Bedi Thinks Of Her Look

Screenshot of Alaya Furniturewalla from her post (courtesy alaya.f)

Highlights Alaya shared a video of her Halloween look

Kabir Bedi left a comment on her post

"WOW! That is so brilliant, Alaya!" he wrote

Alaya Furniturewalla is good at everything and her face-painting skills are particularly impressive - there's proof on her Instagram. Alaya's grandfather, veteran actor Kabir Bedi, thinks so too. For Halloween recently, Alaya Furniturewalla decided to sport a spooky look on half of her face and picked up the brush and paint in order to do so. She shared the final result in a brief Instagram video, writing: "I still have black paint stuck in my nails." Kabir Bedi was one of the first ones to drop a comment, who clearly loved Alaya's Halloween look and wrote: "WOW! That is so brilliant, Alaya! Great!" Needless to say that Alaya's Instafam also loved her Halloween persona and showered her with a whole lot of love in the comments section.

What do you think of Alaya Furniturewalla's Halloween look? We love it.

Alaya Furniturewalla's face-painting spree kicked in when she "ran out of art sheets" and had to use her face as canvas. She captioned another face-painting video this way: "SOS: Send help or art sheets... both will do me good."

Among other things, Alaya Furniturewalla takes her paintings very seriously. Here's what she posted on Earth Day: "This drawing of mine took a lot of time and I think it's my favourite one so far! My little tribute to Mother Earth."

Alaya Furniturewalla made her Bollywood debut this year with Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla - the former couple divorced in 2003.