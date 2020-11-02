Alaya Furniturewalla Paints Her Face For Halloween. Here's What Granddad Kabir Bedi Thinks Of Her Look

Highlights
Alaya Furniturewalla is good at everything and her face-painting skills are particularly impressive - there's proof on her Instagram. Alaya's grandfather, veteran actor Kabir Bedi, thinks so too. For Halloween recently, Alaya Furniturewalla decided to sport a spooky look on half of her face and picked up the brush and paint in order to do so. She shared the final result in a brief Instagram video, writing: "I still have black paint stuck in my nails." Kabir Bedi was one of the first ones to drop a comment, who clearly loved Alaya's Halloween look and wrote: "WOW! That is so brilliant, Alaya! Great!" Needless to say that Alaya's Instafam also loved her Halloween persona and showered her with a whole lot of love in the comments section.
What do you think of Alaya Furniturewalla's Halloween look? We love it.
Alaya Furniturewalla's face-painting spree kicked in when she "ran out of art sheets" and had to use her face as canvas. She captioned another face-painting video this way: "SOS: Send help or art sheets... both will do me good."
Among other things, Alaya Furniturewalla takes her paintings very seriously. Here's what she posted on Earth Day: "This drawing of mine took a lot of time and I think it's my favourite one so far! My little tribute to Mother Earth."
The wanderers of life are made of earth and sky. They see the universe with stars in their eyes. . This drawing of mine took a lot of time and I think it's my favourite one so far! My little tribute to Mother Earth🤍 (Swipe to the other images to see it close up and the process) Made only with fine liner pens (sizes 0.05-2)
Alaya Furniturewalla made her Bollywood debut this year with Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla - the former couple divorced in 2003.