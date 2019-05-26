Aladdin Box Office Collection Day 2: Disney Film 'Maintains Strong Lead', Collects 10 Crore

Aladdin Box Office Collection: Mena Massoud as Aladdin. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Disney's Aladdin weaved its magic at India's box office and collected over Rs. 10 crore on the second day, performing "much better" than Bollywood releases such as India's Most Wanted and PM Narendra Modi, which opened in theatres on the same day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Aladdin dominates, maintains a strong lead on Day 2... Faring much, much better than Hindi releases, but it can do with higher numbers thanks to the merits and genre... Friday 4.25 crore, Saturday 6.50 crore. Total: Rs 10.75 crore net box office collection. India business. Gross box office collection: Rs 12.80 crore. All versions." Aladdin is a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 animated film of the same name.

Aladdin, which is directed by Guy Ritchie, is Disney's latest trip to India's box office. It features Will Smith as Ginie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine of Agrabah.

On the film's opening day, Taran Adarsh said: "Aladdin dominates... Emerges the first choice of moviegoers, eclipsing the business of new films and holdover titles... Summer vacations plus family-friendly content should ensure growth on day 2 and day 3... Friday's nett box office collection is Rs 4.25 crore while gross box office collection is Rs 5.06 crore in all versions."

Aladdin is the fictional story of the title character, a young street urchin, who falls in love with Princess Jasmine of Agrabah. Aladdin is recruited by Jafar, an evil Royal Vazir of Agrabah, and is tasked to collect a magic lamp from the cave of wonders. However, Aladdin learns that Jafar is manipulating him to get to the lamp and therefore rubs the lamp to release the Genie, who ends up becoming Aladdin's best friend. With the help of his new friend, Aladdin defeats Jafar. In his greed to become to most powerful sorcerer in the world, Jafar becomes a genie enslaved in a lamp.