Akshay Kumar's Zinger For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Co-Star Tiger Shroff: 'Hamesha Ek Hi Disha Me Raha Karo'

Akshay and Tiger Shroff at the trailer launch event

Akshay Kumar made a bumper headline as he teased Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff with his ex-girlfriend Disha Patani's name (indirectly) at the trailer launch of the film. Akshay Kumar was asked to share an advice for Tiger Shroff. To this, Akshay said, "Mein Tiger se yahi kahunga ki, Tiger hamesha ek hi DISHA me Raha Karo (I will say to Tiger, 'Keep your eyes on one direction only')." Akshay's deliberate pun with the word "Disha" resonated with the audience present over there and they laughed loudly. Even Akshay Kumar started laughing as soon as he finished his words. The video is already crazy viral. For context, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were reportedly dating some time back. They haven't made their break up public. However, Tiger called himself "single" on an episode of Koffee With Karan 7. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the occasion of holi, Disha Patani joined Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff at a party hosted by the Bade Miyan at his house. Disha shared a video on her Instagram in which Tiger and Akshay can be seen putting colours on Disha. Disha wrote in the caption, "Happy holi." Take a look:

Tiger and Akshay have actively been sharing funny videos to promote their film. A few days back, they shared a video in which the two actors can be seen swimming in a pool. The clip shows Tiger Shroff asking Akshay, "Hey Bade, ek race ho jaye kya waha [other end of the pool] tak?" To this, Akshay gets up and starts preparing for the race. Well, well. Here comes the twist. As soon as Akshay dives into the pool, Tiger Shroff runs with all his strength towards the other end and jumps into the water. The actor then behaves like a winner. Don't miss Akshay's reaction. He looks shocked. Sharing the video, Tiger Shroff wrote, "Hisaab barabar bade, Akshay Kumar." Replying to the post, Akshay said, "Hisaab barabar nahi Chote, hisaab yunhi chalta rahega. [Hey brother, this doesn't end here.]". Take a look:

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released on Tuesday. The trailer is replete with high-octane action sequences. Akshay and Tiger, who introduce themselves as "Dil se soldier and dimag se shaitan" (soldiers by heart and evils in head) in the trailer, can be seen taking on the menacing masked villain Praloy (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran). Praloy has stolen the most powerful weapon a country has ever produced and it will call for a deadly war. Meanwhile, Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan, who fight together for the safety of the nation, face an existential crisis where they can be heard saying - "Hum dono ek duje ke liye jaan de bhi sakte hai, jaan le bhi sakte hain (We can sacrifice our lives for each other and we can take lives of each other as well)." ICYMI, take a look at the trailer here:

The film is slated to release on Eid and it will clash with Ajay Devgn's sports drama Maidaan at the box office.