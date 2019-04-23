Akshay Kumar's Tweet On New Project Not About Contesting Elections. It's About Kanchana Remake: Reports

Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 23, 2019 09:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Akshay Kumar's Tweet On New Project Not About Contesting Elections. It's About Kanchana Remake: Reports

Akshay Kumar photographed during a film's promotion in Mumbai.


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today," Akshay tweeted
  2. Fans though he may be contesting in the elections
  3. Akshay Kumar reportedly started filming Kanchana remake

Actor Akshay Kumar reportedly started filming the remake of Kanchana in Mumbai with a special song for the film, reports Times Now. Akshay, who will play the role of a man possessed by the spirit of a trans woman, was spotted on the sets of the film complete with a spooky background. A source told Times Now: "The song is titled, Bismillah. The set up looked quite spooky with a bunch of spiritual babas in black, getting beaten up by people. Akshay however was seen keeping it cool and casual wearing a pair of pink shorts and a white shirt." Earlier, Akshay Kumar posted a cryptic tweet about starting a new project and wrote: "Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates."

A section of the Internet guessed Akshay's tweet refers to the remake of Kanchana, reportedly titled Laxmi in Hindi, while a set of Twitter users thought that Akshay Kumar may be contesting in the elections. He refuted the latter thought with this tweet:

Meanwhile, Kanchana is a part of the Muni film series directed and written by Raghava Lawrence, who also plays the protagonist. Kanchana is the second film in the Muni film series and a third film of the same name is slated for 2019 release.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently filming Good News with Kareena Kapoor, Diljiit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. He will soon assign dates for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, for which Katrina Kaif's casting opposite Akshay was announced on Monday.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

akshay kumarkanchana remake

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election 2019Phase 3 ElectionLok Sabha Election 2019Election 2019 Phase 3General ElectionAssembly ElectionsElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsRealme 3 ProRedmi Y3Realme C2West Bengal ElectionsGoa Election

................................ Advertisement ................................