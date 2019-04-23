Akshay Kumar's Tweet On New Project Not About Contesting Elections. It's About Kanchana Remake: Reports

Akshay Kumar photographed during a film's promotion in Mumbai.

Highlights "Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today," Akshay tweeted Fans though he may be contesting in the elections Akshay Kumar reportedly started filming Kanchana remake

Actor Akshay Kumar reportedly started filming the remake of Kanchana in Mumbai with a special song for the film, reports Times Now. Akshay, who will play the role of a man possessed by the spirit of a trans woman, was spotted on the sets of the film complete with a spooky background. A source told Times Now: "The song is titled, Bismillah. The set up looked quite spooky with a bunch of spiritual babas in black, getting beaten up by people. Akshay however was seen keeping it cool and casual wearing a pair of pink shorts and a white shirt." Earlier, Akshay Kumar posted a cryptic tweet about starting a new project and wrote: "Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates."

Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2019

A section of the Internet guessed Akshay's tweet refers to the remake of Kanchana, reportedly titled Laxmi in Hindi, while a set of Twitter users thought that Akshay Kumar may be contesting in the elections. He refuted the latter thought with this tweet:

Grateful for all the interest shown in my previous tweet but just clarifying in light of some wild speculation, I am not contesting elections. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Kanchana is a part of the Muni film series directed and written by Raghava Lawrence, who also plays the protagonist. Kanchana is the second film in the Muni film series and a third film of the same name is slated for 2019 release.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently filming Good News with Kareena Kapoor, Diljiit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. He will soon assign dates for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, for which Katrina Kaif's casting opposite Akshay was announced on Monday.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.