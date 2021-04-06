Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu Co-Stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez Go Into Isolation

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared this photo (courtesy nushrrattbharuccha )

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who co-stars with Akshay Kumar in the movie Ram Setu, has isolated herself - she revealed in an Instagram story on Monday. As per a report in ETimes, actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who co-stars with Nushrratt and Akshay Kumar in the movie, has also gone into isolation for precautionary measures. Akshay Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, after which got admitted to a Mumbai hospital as advised by doctors. In an Instagram story on Monday, Nushrratt shared a glimpse of what's keeping her busy in isolation. "Isolation, steam inhalation, precautions," she wrote.

In the next entry, she revealed that the Ram Setu co-stars caught up with each other over a conference call. "Checking up on each other. Far apart but together in spirit," she wrote.

Akshay Kumar's COVID-19 diagnosis arrived at a time when the actor, along with the team of Ram Setu, were shooting in Madh Island. On Monday, news agency PTI reported that some 45 crew members showed positive results in the mandatory COVID-19 test -40 of them were junior artistes while five were from Akshay Kumar's team. B N Tiwari, President, Federation of Western India Cine Employees, told PTI: "They all have been quarantined after testing positive. Out of those, 40 were junior artistes while the rest were Akshay''s make up team, their assistants. Now the shooting has been halted indefinitely."

On Sunday morning, Akshay Kumar revealed he has contracted the coronavirus with this statement: "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself." On Monday, he confirmed he's quarantined at a Mumbai hospital: "I am doing fine but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon, take care."

While the shooting of Ram Setu has been postponed indefinitely, Akshay Kumar also has films such as Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Raksha Bandhan lined up for release.