Akshay Kumar's PadMan 'Comes A Day Early Just Like Period Sometimes.' Will Now Release On January 25

Akshay Kumar's PadMan, which was slated to release on Republic Day will now release a day early. On Thursday, Twinkle Khanna, who is the producer of PadMan, announced the new release date of the film: "Like a friend said 'A day early just like your period sometimes.' Here comes PadMan on January 25, 2018! #PadMan," Instagrammed Twinkle. With same post on his social media handle, Akshay Kumar also posted a video of himself playing in the pile of cotton and wrote: "Superhero ke saath Super Republic week. #PadMan releasing on 25th January, 2018." PadMan, which talks about menstrual hygiene also stars actresses Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the lead role.
PadMan is a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of low-cost sanitary pad making machines. Of PadMan and menstruation Akshay Kumar said, "When you celebrate it, the girl who is already going through a physical and hormonal transition, will feel confident and secure. But we excluded our women from the normalcy of life during those five days. So from the first experience, women feel that period is something they should hide. So you know where we should start from."
A few songs from the film like Hu Ba Hu and Aaj Se Teri have been revealed by the makers and the audience are already loving them.
Do not forget Akshay Kumar as Super Hero in PadMan will now meet you at the theatres on January 25.