Akshay Kumar's PadMan 'Comes A Day Early Just Like Period Sometimes.' Will Now Release On January 25

Highlights PadMan will now release on January 25 Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar shared the news on social media PadMan also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor

Akshay Kumar's, which was slated to release on Republic Day will now release a day early. On Thursday, Twinkle Khanna, who is the producer of, announced the new release date of the film: "Like a friend said 'A day early just like your period sometimes.' Here comeson January 25, 2018! #," Instagrammed Twinkle. With same post on his social media handle, Akshay Kumar also posted a video of himself playing in the pile of cotton and wrote: "SuperheroSuper Republic week. #releasing on 25th January, 2018.", which talks about menstrual hygiene also stars actresses Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the lead role. Excited much?is a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of low-cost sanitary pad making machines. Ofand menstruation Akshay Kumar said, "When you celebrate it, the girl who is already going through a physical and hormonal transition, will feel confident and secure. But we excluded our women from the normalcy of life during those five days. So from the first experience, women feel that period is something they should hide . So you know where we should start from."A few songs from the film likeandhave been revealed by the makers and the audience are already loving them.'s trailer was released by the makers recently and in no time it went viral. Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna spoke about the film's trailer. Twinkle said that she is hopeful that something which has been "hidden in the darkness" for so long will finally be in the spotlight because of her film.Do not forget Akshay Kumar as Super Hero inwill now meet you at the theatres on January 25.