Akshay Kumar's 'Most Important Question' After Twinkle Khanna Completes Master's Degree

Twinkle Khanna in a still from the video. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Akshay Kumar is a proud husband. His wife, author and columnist Twinkle Khanna has finally completed her Master's degree in writing from the University of London. To mark the special feat, Twinkle shared a reel on social media, where she summarised her thoughts and feelings on unlocking yet another milestone in her life. Posting Twinkle's reel on Instagram Stories, Akshay Kumar said that he is “so proud” of her. Amid all the love and applause, the actor has an “important question” to ask his wife. He wrote, “When are you coming back home?” and accompanied it with a bunch of laughing emoticons. Akshay Kumar's message for Twinkle Khanna read: “Mastered it and how! So, so proud of you Tina [red heart]. Now the most important question, when are you coming back home [laughing emojis].”

Screenshot of Akshay Kumar's Instagram story

Talking about Twinkle Khanna's reel, she shared a glimpse of her dissertation, which was titled “MA Creative and Life Writing.” The author also gave a tour of her university, the library, as well as the staircases, which she frequently "walks up and down." The video concludes with Twinkle Khanna's realisation that "age is a mathematical problem."

In the long caption, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “A year of reading, analysing, figuring out what even eighth graders know these days, how to do citations, dealing with assignments and submissions, and finally, by handing in my dissertation, it all comes to an end. I thought that handing in my final dissertation would be like breaking out of an academic escape room. But instead of celebrating, I am feeling lost because something that has been such a large part of my life for an entire year is now over.”

Next, Twinkle talked about the challenges she faced, including moving her daughter to a new country, during this educational journey. “For younger students, their parents organise logistics. For people at my stage we are the organisers. I applied to five universities, got rejected by one, but got my first choice. Then, I had to do the tough bits: getting my daughter to move, not just schools but countries; arranging my work in a way that I can manage virtually and fly down repeatedly; working on my book, finding a place to live, doctors, plumbers, delivery apps, and making friends in a new city. It's all been overwhelming sometimes,” she added.

Twinkle concluded her post with “the most important lesson” she learned this year. “Age is not a division sum where we are reduced to a fraction of what we were. It is a multiplier if we choose to keep growing in every way and not just horizontally,” she wrote.





Twinkle Khanna is an author, interior decorator, a film producer, and a former actress. She is known for films like Barsaat, Baadshah, and International Khiladi.