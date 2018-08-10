Akshay Kumar's Method Of Dealing With Trolls Is Pure Gold

Akshay Kumar photographed in Mumbai

Highlights "I deal with it like I deal with bullies," tweeted Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar's next film Gold will release on August 15 The film also stars Mouni Roy and Amit Sadh

Akshay Kumar's sports drama Gold is less than a week away from its release and the actor is busy promoting his film across all platforms. The 50-year-old actor interacted with his fans on Twitter on Friday. During the interaction, Akshay Kumar was asked how he deals with trolls. "I deal with it like I deal with bullies... Ignore it," Akshay Kumar tweeted. Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna is a boss lady when it comes to incinerating trolls. In an interview to news agency IANS, Twinkle Khanna shared similar thoughts on dealing with online trolls. "I don't pay attention to trolls and that is the best way to deal with them," IANS quoted Twinkle Khanna as saying.

I deal with it like I deal with bullies #IgnoreIthttps://t.co/xOUr4Zt2xa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 10, 2018

Twinkle Khanna is very active on the social media and does not shy away from voicing her opinion on trending topics. She often finds herself at the receiving end of social media criticism. Speaking to IANS earlier, Twinkle said: "Trolls are like cockroaches. Once in a while, you spray HIT on them and get them out of the way and you go on. They come along and they do that to everybody and people who take trolls seriously, I'd rather say they are foolish."

Meanwhile, during the interaction, Akshay Kumar was also asked to name an actor from the "younger generation" who can match up to his prowess. "It's got to be Ranveer Singh, unmatched energy," replied Akshay.

Advertisement

In Gold, Akshay Kumar plays hockey coach Tapan Das who mentored team India to win gold at the 1948 Olympics as a free nation. The film also stars Mouni Roy, who is making her Bollywood debut with Gold. Besides Akshay and Mouni, the film also features Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor and Vineet Singh. Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold releases on August 15.