Akshay Kumar's Gold Teaser: Story Of India's First Olympic Medal, As A Free Nation

That's right! While Im a fan of @akshaykumar sir & love @kagtireema 's films but Reports tht im playing his wife in the film #Gold not true. https://t.co/7emRUmrodv — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 21, 2017

Nope. Not true :) But he was my first Bollywood crush and his was the only poster In my room thru my teen years.. https://t.co/FboiVM4ucp — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 21, 2017

The teaser of Akshay Kumar's much-awaited filmis finally out. The teaser starts with Akshay Kumar saying: "" and further the teaser shows the struggle of that hockey player (played by Akshay Kumar) and how he wins the first Olympic medal for the country as a free nation in 1948.is set up in the back drop of 1946 and Akshay's teaser comes with a powerful tagline: "."is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Without much-ado, take a look at's teaser here.Recently, Akshay shared his first look from the film.Earlier, reports suggested that Swara Bhasker had been cast opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. However, the actress refused the reports on Twitter and wrote: "That's right! While I'm a fan of Akshay sir and love Reema Kagti's films, but reports that I'm playing his wife in the filmnot true." She also added: "Nope. Not true. But he was my first Bollywood crush and his was the only poster in my room through my teen years."is directed by Reema Kagti and also features Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. Shooting for the film wrapped up in December last year. Gold is Mouni Roy's Bollywood debut while Akshay Kumar is all set for his upcoming film, produced by wife Twinkle Khanna. 'Challenge' initiated by the makers of the film is now viral and Bollywood celebrities are completing the task by posing with a sanitary pad in their hands. The film will hit the screens on February 9. Akshay also has 2018's much-awaited robotic dramain the pipeline, co-starring superstar Rajinikanth.