Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Reflect On Parenthood As Son Aarav Turns 23. See Posts

Actor Akshay Kumar penned a heartwarming note for his son, Aarav, on the occasion of his 23rd birthday. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor reflected on his life as a father and the journey of watching his son grow up.

Calling himself a "proud sidekick," the actor wrote, "Happy 23rd, Aarav! When I was twenty-three I was learning to beat up people on screen... it's a strange feeling now to see you beat me every day, whether it's in tech, fashion or arguments at the dinner table. Dekhte hi dekhte itna bada ho gaya hai yaar tu... you make me feel like a proud sidekick in my own story."

Showering love on his son, Akshay cheered for the "best 23 years" of his life, crediting them to Aarav. The actor also attached a picture of himself sharing a happy moment with his son.

Likewise, Twinkle Khanna dedicated a sweet post to her son, speaking about her "undeniable compulsion" to hold on to him.

She wrote, "It would be wise to remember that children are like the air stored in our lungs, in our custody for just a moment before the next exhalation. This may not be an entirely correct analogy because unlike breaths we can't keep popping babies in and out constantly, but you get the point, right? Here's to the birthday boy. May he continue filling the world with his innate kindness."

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on 17 January 2001. They also have a daughter, Nitara, who was born in 2012.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Subhash Kapoor's Jolly LLB 3, also starring Arshad Warsi. The duo will reprise their beloved characters as Jolly, set to lock horns in an intense court battle.

The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Seema Biswas. Gajraj Rao plays the antagonist, while Seema Biswas portrays a grieving mother.

Jolly LLB 3 is set to hit theatres on 19 September 2025.