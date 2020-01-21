Akshay Kumar Spent Mom Aruna Bhatia's Birthday Week At A Casino. Here's Why

Akshay with his mom in a still from video (courtesy akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar, who often shares heart-warming anecdotes about his mother Aruna Bhatia, Instagrammed a beyond adorable post on her birthday January 21. Akshay Kumar is in Singapore with his mom, where he spent a considerable amount of time going to a casino. In his post, he explained why. Sharing a short video from Singapore, in which Akshay can be seen accompanying his mom, who is wheel-chair bound, to a casino in Singapore. Akshay even halts and points at the casino sign to show us where he is headed with his mom. "Do more of what you love doing and that's exactly what the birthday girl did. Spent the past week in Singapore taking mom to her favourite place in the whole world: the casino," Akshay Kumar's caption explains it all.

Here's what Akshay Kumar posted on his mother's birthday:

Earlier, Akshay Kumar wrote about taking a break from his hectic shooting schedule to spend some quality time with him mother in London. "Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London," he had captioned a post, which went crazy viral. "No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don't forget they are also growing old... so spend time with them while you still can," he added.

Akshay Kumar had Instagrammed an inspiring post about Aruna Bhatia on International Yoga Day, writing: "Sharing something I'm extremely proud of... Post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a busy line-up of films comprising Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Prithvi Raj.