<i>Jab</i> Akshay Kumar Met World's Biggest Authority On Artificial Intelligence: "Ended Up Chatting About Martial Arts"

Akshay Kumar recently met Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang. The businessman, who is based in the USA, is currently in India for the NVIDIA AI Summit. Akshay shared a picture with Jensen on Instagram on Thursday. The image featured the duo in a martial arts pose. While Akshay dressed in a black suit for the meeting, Jensen wore a black leather jacket with jeans. The caption of the post read, “Imagine meeting the world's biggest authority on Artificial Intelligence and ending up chatting about martial arts!! What an amazing man you are Mr. Jensen Huang.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, which was released in August. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie features an ensemble cast including Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal and Taapsee Pannu. The film tells the story of a group of friends who reunite at a wedding. During dinner, a fun game leads them to reveal their darkest secrets, creating a dramatic turn of events. Khel Khel Mein is a remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers and is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Earlier this month, Akshay Kumar announced a new film with Karan Johar. After their successful collaboration on films like Kesari and Good Newwz, the duo has now teamed up for a project inspired by the life of C. Sankaran Nair. The film is set during the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The as-of-untitled project is inspired by real-life events and adapted from the book The Case That Shook The Empire written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the courtroom drama also features Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in key roles. Akshay Kumar will be playing C. Sankaran Nair, who was a lawyer in the pre-independence era. The project is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Akshay Kumar's Home production Cape of Good Films and Leo Media Collective. The film will hit the theatres on March 14, 2024.