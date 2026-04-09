Akshay Kumar Says He Flunked 'Thrice' Between Kindergarten And Class 9

Akshay Kumar recently got candid on the ongoing reality show Wheel of Fortune, where he is the host. Introducing a childhood friend from the live audience, he revealed having flunked thrice between Kindergarten and 9th grade.

What's Happening

Akshay Kumar introduced his friend Jinesh as he went down memory lane talking about their bond.

Recalling being a backbencher and how he struggled to clear exams, Akshay said, "Hum log KG se saath mein hain aur KG se 9th grade ke beech mein hum log teen-teen baar fail hue hain."

Playfully questioning his friend Jinesh about why he failed, he added, "Main aapke saath time spend karta tha, uski wajah se!"

Work

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla with Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav.

The trailer shows Akshay Kumar insisting on getting married at the haunted palace of Mangalpur, where a curse of Vadhusur has hovered around it for years.

While all other characters fit into Priyadarshan's vision, Tabu seems like the connecting link between the human world and the world of ghosts.

Originally slated for release on May 15, the film will now arrive in cinemas earlier, on April 16, 2026.

The release date was pushed to April 16 due to the Dhurandhar wave at the box office.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.

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