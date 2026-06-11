Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Won't Retire Anytime Soon: 'Dog Walker, Gardener <i>Ban Jaunga</i>'

Akshay Kumar has no plans to retire anytime soon. In fact, if you ask him about the same, be prepared for a hilarious answer.

At the trailer launch event of Welcome to the Jungle in Mumbai on Thursday, the actor was asked whether he had thought about retirement. Akshay made it clear that staying busy is very much part of the plan.

Sharing what life after retirement might look like, he joked, "Retire ho gaya toh main ghar pe baith ke electrician ka kaam karunga, main dog walker ban jaunga, gardener ban jaunga, ghar ke saare kaam mujhe milenge. Mujhe lagta hai usse achha main kaam pe jaun aur retire na hoon."

His response left the audience in splits, but he wasn't done yet.

When someone pointed out that retirement would at least give him more time with his family, Akshay had another witty answer.

"Main unke saath baithta hoon, doosre din woh bolte hain aap kaam pe jao," he said with a laugh.

Behind the jokes, however, the actor shared his philosophy on life and work.

"I hate the word 'Retire'. One should retire five minutes before dying. That is still better. I would suggest everyone to keep working," he said.

Welcome To The Jungle Trailer

Running for over four minutes, the trailer introduces Akshay Kumar as a struggling actor trying to bounce back after a string of unsuccessful films. Things seem to improve when he lands a new project opposite a successful actress, played by Jacqueline Fernandez. However, what begins as a film shoot soon becomes a real-life adventure when the crew arrives in a village near the border.

The villagers mistake the actors for actual soldiers and look to them for protection against a dangerous gang led by Jackie Shroff. The confusion creates several comic situations, with Akshay's character repeatedly reminding everyone that he is an actor and not a hero in real life.

One of the biggest takeaways from the trailer is the chemistry between Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh and Urvashi Rautela.

Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 26.

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